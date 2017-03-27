US 60/62 bridge near Cairo, IL to be closed during day for two weeks

US 60/62 bridge near Cairo, IL to be closed during day for two w - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Starting Monday, March 27, the US 60/62 bridge near Cairo, Illinois will be closed during the day time hours.

According to IDOT crews, the closures are scheduled to begin on Monday at 8 a.m. and will extend through Friday, March 31 at noon. The bridge will also be closed Monday, April 3 at 8 a.m. through Friday, April 7 at noon.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

