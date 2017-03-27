WalletHub releases list of 'best' and 'worst' states for doctors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WalletHub releases list of 'best' and 'worst' states for doctors for 2017

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
With National Doctor’s Day around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors.

To identify the best states and worst states, analysts compared all 50 states along the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.
  
     Best States for Doctors
     1. Iowa
     2. Minnesota
     3. Idaho
     4. Wisconsin
     5. Kansas
     6 . South Dakota
     7. Montana
     8. Mississippi
     9. Alabama
     10. Tennessee

Worst States for Doctors
     42. Delaware
     43. Hawaii
     44. Maine
     45. Connecticut
     46. Massachusetts 
     47. Rhode Island
     48. Maryland
     49. New Jersey
     50. District of Columbia 
     51. New York

Missouri came in at 27 and Kentucky at 28. Illinois was the worst state for doctors in the Heartland, coming in at 36.

Best vs. Worst: 

  • Nebraska has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living), $307,590, which is 2.5 times higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at $121,139.
  • Idaho has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents, 0.72, which is 10 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.23.
  • Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030, 27.1 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 13.2 percent.
  • South Carolina has the lowest number of serious disciplinary actions taken by the state medical board per 1,000 physicians, 1.33, which is 5.1 times lower than in Wyoming, registering the highest at 6.79.
  • North Dakota has the lowest amount of malpractice award payouts per capita, $1.03, which is 35.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $36.15.
  • Wisconsin has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $6,699, which is 6.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $40,826.

Click here to view the full report and your state or the District’s rank.

