WalletHub releases list of 'best' and 'worst' states for doctors for 2017

With National Doctor’s Day around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors.

To identify the best states and worst states, analysts compared all 50 states along the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.



Best States for Doctors

1. Iowa

2. Minnesota

3. Idaho

4. Wisconsin

5. Kansas

6 . South Dakota

7. Montana

8. Mississippi

9. Alabama

10. Tennessee

Worst States for Doctors

42. Delaware

43. Hawaii

44. Maine

45. Connecticut

46. Massachusetts

47. Rhode Island

48. Maryland

49. New Jersey

50. District of Columbia

51. New York

Missouri came in at 27 and Kentucky at 28. Illinois was the worst state for doctors in the Heartland, coming in at 36.

Best vs. Worst:

Nebraska has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living), $307,590, which is 2.5 times higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at $121,139.

Idaho has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents, 0.72, which is 10 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.23.

Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030, 27.1 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 13.2 percent.

South Carolina has the lowest number of serious disciplinary actions taken by the state medical board per 1,000 physicians, 1.33, which is 5.1 times lower than in Wyoming, registering the highest at 6.79.

North Dakota has the lowest amount of malpractice award payouts per capita, $1.03, which is 35.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $36.15.

Wisconsin has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $6,699, which is 6.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $40,826.

Click here to view the full report and your state or the District’s rank.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.