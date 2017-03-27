March 28 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 28 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

She was born Stefani Germanotta.  As a recording artist she's had numerous number one hits on the pop charts.  Those include: Poker Face, Born This Way, Bad Romance and many many others.  She got rave reviews for her half time performance at this year's Super Bowl.  If you don't know by now, we're talking about Lady Gaga who is 31 today.

She's a legendary country singer who has had over 20 number one singles.  Those hits include: Is There Life Out There, Whoever's in New England and Turn on the Radio. She's also starred in a pair of TV sitcoms and is due to return to television in a southern drama called Bluegrass Blood Road which due to air on ABC.  Her name is Reba McEntire and she's 62 today.

He's a singer whose hit If You're Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows) was Billboard Magazines number one country song for 2006.  His other hits include Farmer's Daughter and Take a Back Road.  Rodney Atkins is 48 today.

He's an actor who grew up in Illinois.  His movies include Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up and many others.  Vince Vaughn is 47 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly