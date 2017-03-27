March 28 celebrity birthdays

She was born Stefani Germanotta. As a recording artist she's had numerous number one hits on the pop charts. Those include: Poker Face, Born This Way, Bad Romance and many many others. She got rave reviews for her half time performance at this year's Super Bowl. If you don't know by now, we're talking about Lady Gaga who is 31 today.

She's a legendary country singer who has had over 20 number one singles. Those hits include: Is There Life Out There, Whoever's in New England and Turn on the Radio. She's also starred in a pair of TV sitcoms and is due to return to television in a southern drama called Bluegrass Blood Road which due to air on ABC. Her name is Reba McEntire and she's 62 today.

He's a singer whose hit If You're Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows) was Billboard Magazines number one country song for 2006. His other hits include Farmer's Daughter and Take a Back Road. Rodney Atkins is 48 today.

He's an actor who grew up in Illinois. His movies include Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up and many others. Vince Vaughn is 47 today.

