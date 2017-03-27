Five things you need to know on 3/27

It's Monday, March 27, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy as you walk out the door this morning as showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rain will be scattered early on, but is expected to become more of a threat as the day goes on. There is the chance of some thunderstorms this morning and afternoon that have the potential of becoming severe. Most of the rainfall is expected to move out of the Heartland by early evening, with the possibility of some scattered showers lingering throughout the night. It's going to be windy at times, with some gusts reaching 20 mph. And with highs expected to reach the upper 60s, expect a warm day for most of the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm weather is expected to stick around for the next couple of days, with the possibility of more rain later in the week.

Stabbing in Palma, KY.: The Kentucky State Police is investigating the reported stabbing of a 19-year-old male who told authorities he was assaulted by three strangers.

Sikeston DPS search for shooting suspect: The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a 16-year-old male suspected in a shooting that happened yesterday morning.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump is set to announce a new White House office run by his son-in-law that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

Crash in Massac Co., IL: One was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Massac County, Illinois last night.

GOP struggles: The Republican Party of "no" for Democrat Barack Obama's eight years is having a hard time getting to "yes" in the early Donald Trump era. Despite the GOP monopoly on Washington, they are pitted against one another and struggling for a way to govern.

