Sikeston etiquette class takes a modern twist

While the idea of an etiquette class in 2017 might seem a little odd, a group of 10-12-year-olds in Sikeston got their first taste of what that looks like on Sunday.

Sarah Bohl teaches kids ages 10 all the way adults to ages 22 about what etiquette looks like in a modern day.

Instead of learning about which fork is used in the fourth course of a fancy dinner, she focuses on things like how to introduce yourself to a new person.

"I wanted to really take a modern approach to it," Bohl said. "I didn't want to give these kids anything that is impractical, I wanted to give them tips that they are actually going to use in their everyday life."

These are skills she learned from experience and practice. She uses her life experiences as reasons to listen.

Bohl shares stories to help her teachings, like how she acted when she met Vice President Joe Biden

"Etiquette really is kindness respect compassion. You know that's really what it boils down to."

She made Sunday's class easily understandable for her younger audience. Which some of her students appreciate.

"Uh yes I do, she is really smart about this stuff," Will Henry said.

Four more weeks till the course ends, but even after one day Ms. Sarah liked what she saw.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.