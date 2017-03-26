Sikeston etiquette class takes a modern twist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston etiquette class takes a modern twist

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

While the idea of an etiquette class in 2017 might seem a little odd, a group of 10-12-year-olds in Sikeston got their first taste of what that looks like on Sunday.

Sarah Bohl teaches kids ages 10 all the way adults to ages 22 about what etiquette looks like in a modern day.

Instead of learning about which fork is used in the fourth course of a fancy dinner, she focuses on things like how to introduce yourself to a new person.

"I wanted to really take a modern approach to it," Bohl said. "I didn't want to give these kids anything that is impractical, I wanted to give them tips that they are actually going to use in their everyday life."

These are skills she learned from experience and practice. She uses her life experiences as reasons to listen.

Bohl shares stories to help her teachings, like how she acted when she met Vice President Joe Biden

"Etiquette really is kindness respect compassion. You know that's really what it boils down to."

She made Sunday's class easily understandable for her younger audience. Which some of her students appreciate.

"Uh yes I do, she is really smart about this stuff," Will Henry said.

Four more weeks till the course ends, but even after one day Ms. Sarah liked what she saw.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly