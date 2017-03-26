KSP investigates reported stabbing in Palma, KY

Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Palma, Kentucky.

On Saturday, March 26 around 3 a.m. Kentucky Police responded to a report of a 19-year-old male who reported he had been assaulted by three strangers.

The assault happened while at a gathering on Highway 68, near Griggstown Road in Marshall County.

The victim also reported he had property taken during the assault. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Eric West. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

