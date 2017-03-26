Hundreds of young mathematicians attend 'Math Field Day' at SIU

Hundreds of young mathematicians traveled to Southern Illinois University to attend the annual Math Field Day on Tuesday, March 28.

The competition comes in the form of a test for high school students from 30 schools all over the Heartland.

Prizes include an academic scholarship for the highest scoring junior who plans to major in a science field. The Partial Tuition Waiver is also offered by the College of Science at SIU, and is valued at up to $4,000 for four years.

"It's a lot like a sport. People who do the math exams, they're just as much into it as football players are or basketball players are," said Kathy Pericak-Spector, professor of mathematics. "They do it for the competition and they just like to expand their mind a little bit more."

The teachers weren't left out. They were treated to a seminar at the SIU Arena.

