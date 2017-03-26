Hundreds of young mathematicians attend 'Math Field Day' at SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds of young mathematicians attend 'Math Field Day' at SIU

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Hundreds of young mathematicians traveled to Southern Illinois University to attend the annual Math Field Day on Tuesday, March 28.

The competition comes in the form of a test for high school students from 30 schools all over the Heartland.

Prizes include an academic scholarship for the highest scoring junior who plans to major in a science field. The Partial Tuition Waiver is also offered by the College of Science at SIU, and is valued at up to $4,000 for four years.

"It's a lot like a sport. People who do the math exams, they're just as much into it as football players are or basketball players are," said Kathy Pericak-Spector, professor of mathematics. "They do it for the competition and they just like to expand their mind a little bit more."

The teachers weren't left out. They were treated to a seminar at the SIU Arena.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly