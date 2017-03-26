Annual "Farm to Fork Dinner" set at SIU

Tickets are on sale for the annual "Farm to Fork Dinner" in Carbondale at Southern Illinois University.

The four-course meal, prepared by chefs Sam Eberly and Pam Reed of University Housing Culinary and Nutrition Services, is set for April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Grinnell Commons.

The evening’s fare begins with mixed greens with goat cheese, toasted pecans and cranberry vinaigrette and a caramelized onion and mushroom soup. Carving stations will feature fresh ham with herbs and encrusted, grass-fed beef, along with roasted asparagus and spring carrots, mashed potatoes and sweet potato rolls with honey butter. A dessert of panna cotta with strawberries will finish off the evening. There’s also a vegan entree option of roasted mushrooms with sherry and creamy polenta.

Local wine and beer pairings will be available at an additional cost for attendees 21 years of age and older.

Tickets are $10 for SIU students or $30 for faculty, staff and members of the community. The deadline to register is April 10. Seating is limited.

The “Farm to Fork” dinner is presented by University Housing in partnership with SIU’s Sustainability Office, Department of Animal Science, Food and Nutrition, and Fermentation Science Institute. Participating local farms include the SIU Farms, All Seasons Farm, Miller Farms, Lick Creek Beef and Pork, Flyway Family Farms, La Colina Linda Farms, Windcrest Dairy, Flamm Orchards and Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery, as well as local honey, beer and wine producers.

SIU student volunteers will assist with the dinner. To sign up to help, email your name and contact information to sustainability@siu.edu and put “Farm to Fork Volunteer” in the subject line.

For more information, or to register for the dinner, visit www.housing.siu.edu/F2F.

