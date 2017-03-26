Juvenile charged in connection to Sikeston shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Juvenile charged in connection to Sikeston shooting

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A 16-year-old Sikeston boy is in police custody after a weekend shooting in Sikeston.

He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.

According to Sikeston DPS Assistant Chief Jim McMillen, an 18-year-old man was shot after a confrontation with a 16-year-old male around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

It happened in the 300 block of West Gladys.

McMillen said the 16-year-old drove to a home where the 18-year-old was and a confrontation broke out.

The confrontation escalated and the 16-year-old shot 4 times in the area of the home and one bullet hit the 18-year-old on his side near his ribs, according to police.

Investigators learned that the victim was sitting on the couch when a bullet came through the wall. As he got up, he was hit by a bullet and he ran out the front door of the home.

The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

McMillen stated that the two males, including several other individuals, had a fist fight about nine days before meeting up again on Sunday.

Investigators said the 16-year-old turned himself in when his mother brought him to DPS headquarters on March 30.

