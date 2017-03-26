1 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Massac Co., IL

A crash involving two vehicles sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday, March 26.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 7:46 p.m. Sunday on 7717 Unionville Road in Massac County, Illinois.

The vehicles involved were a 1997 Honda Civic driven by Aaron Gipson, 25, of Paducah, Kentucky and a Gray 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Russell Rhodes, 61, of Brookport, IL

There were passengers in both cars.

Joshua Sullivan, 26, of Metropolis, IL was in the car driven by Gipson and Deborah Rhodes, 61, of Brookport, IL was in the car driven by Rhodes.

Gipson was traveling east on Unionville Road and Rhodes was traveling west on Unionville Road.

Gipson crossed into the westbound lane colliding with Rhodes. Rhodes and his and passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gipson was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries but his passenger was reported to have serious injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

