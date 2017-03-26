Soles 4 Souls collecting shoes in Cape Girardeau

A church in Cape Girardeau, MO is doing its part to help those in need get back on their feet.

Soles 4 Souls started their collection of shoes on Sunday, March 26 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.



Volunteers from SEMO's Gamma Sigma Sigma were on hand collecting the shoes, preparing them and boxing them up to be delivered next week.



"I think we take it for gr anted that we can just put our shoes on or pick out of the 20 pairs that we have in our closet everyday," Lizzy Hill said. "Some people go without shoes almost their whole life."



They are collecting new and used pairs of shoes until April 3 at noon when they plan on sending off the truck full of shoes.



This year's goal is 10,000 shoes to be collected. Last year they collected 8,589 pairs of shoes.



These shoes will be delivered to areas that need them. They deliver shoes in 127 countries including all 50 U.S. States.



"We're blessed here to actually have some mission crews that have been over in Kenya and Thailand and several other places," St. Andrew Lutheran Church Director of Operations Jared Tanz said. "So we have seen first hand the need in some of those areas. And not just those areas, cities as close as St. Louis and Kansas City. Just the needs inside those inner city areas that shoes can go a long way for a family."



There are no criteria for the shoes donated and they can be d ropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. everyday through April 3.



Genesis Transportation provided a 53 foot trailer to store and haul the shoes off after the collection.



