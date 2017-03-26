Murray, KY man arrested on active warrants, drug charges

The Calloway County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Murray man on drug possession charges. (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Calloway County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Murray man on drug possession charges.

Deputies say they arrived as a residence on Kathy Drive in Murray to serve arrest warrants to 29-year-old Ray P. Caldwell.

He opened the front door, and when he saw the deputies he tried to escape through the back door, where he was greeted by two other deputies.

He locked the back door, prompting the deputies to breach it and enter the home.

They captured Caldwell and found suspected marijuana on his person, as well as in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell was arrested on the active warrants as well as additional drug charges.

