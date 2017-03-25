Poplar Bluff Boys & Girls Club honors Youth of the Year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Boys & Girls Club honors Youth of the Year

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
Victoria Blackman awarded Youth of the Year (courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs of Poplar Bluff) Victoria Blackman awarded Youth of the Year (courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs of Poplar Bluff)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff recently honored the Youth of the Year.

Victoria Blackman was selected among 80 outstanding youth for the prestigious award.

Blackman received the title for her outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

Victoria will go on to vie for the Missouri Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Tori is the epitome of what a Youth of the Year should be,” said Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Chris Rushin. “This young lady has an incredible future in front of her. She is a natural born leader that people are drawn to because of her incredible personality and work ethic.”

If Victoria wins at the state competition, she will compete for the title of Midwest Region Youth of the Year.

The five regional winners will compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year for an additional scholarship and will have the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States in the White House.

Click here for more information about the Youth of the Year program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly