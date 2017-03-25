Poplar Bluff Boys & Girls Club honors Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff recently honored the Youth of the Year.

Victoria Blackman was selected among 80 outstanding youth for the prestigious award.

Blackman received the title for her outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

Victoria will go on to vie for the Missouri Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Tori is the epitome of what a Youth of the Year should be,” said Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Chris Rushin. “This young lady has an incredible future in front of her. She is a natural born leader that people are drawn to because of her incredible personality and work ethic.”

If Victoria wins at the state competition, she will compete for the title of Midwest Region Youth of the Year.

The five regional winners will compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year for an additional scholarship and will have the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States in the White House.

Click here for more information about the Youth of the Year program.

