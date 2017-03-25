2 killed, 2 injured after two-car crash in Mississippi Co., MO

Two people were killed and another two injured on Saturday after a two-car crash in Mississippi County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car operated by Loma F. Kenner, 65, of Cairo, Ill., was traveling east on US 60, about 8 miles east of Wyatt, at around 3:45 p.m.

At the same time, another vehicle, operated by Janet L. Rice, 55, of East Prairie, Mo., was traveling west on the same road. In the car with Rice were two passengers: Ruth Bratton, 81, and a 15-year-old, both also from East Prairie.

The accident occurred when Kenner apparently veered across the center line of US 60 and hit Rice's vehicle head-on, causing Kenner's car to catch fire.

Both Kenner and Bratton were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and taken to a funeral home by the Mississippi County Coroner. Rice and the minor were taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Mo. for treatment of injuries.

US 60/62 is now open and traffic has resumed normally.

