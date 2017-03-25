2 killed, 2 injured after two-car crash in Mississippi Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 killed, 2 injured after two-car crash in Mississippi Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were killed and another two injured on Saturday after a two-car crash in Mississippi County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car operated by Loma F. Kenner, 65, of Cairo, Ill., was traveling east on US 60, about 8 miles east of Wyatt, at around 3:45 p.m.

At the same time, another vehicle, operated by Janet L. Rice, 55, of East Prairie, Mo., was traveling west on the same road. In the car with Rice were two passengers: Ruth Bratton, 81, and a 15-year-old, both also from East Prairie.

The accident occurred when Kenner apparently veered across the center line of US 60 and hit Rice's vehicle head-on, causing Kenner's car to catch fire.

Both Kenner and Bratton were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and taken to a funeral home by the Mississippi County Coroner. Rice and the minor were taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Mo. for treatment of injuries.

US 60/62 is now open and traffic has resumed normally.

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

