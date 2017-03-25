Man behind bars on $1 million bond in Du Quoin attempted murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man behind bars on $1 million bond in Du Quoin attempted murder case

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Trayvon Johnson (Source: DuQuoin Police Department) Trayvon Johnson (Source: DuQuoin Police Department)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion is behind bars on $1 million bond.

According to the Du Quoin Police Chief Jamie Ellermeyer, the 70-year-old victim called 911 just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The victim told investigators that Trayvon Johnson, 31, attacked her inside her home on the north east side of town.

Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Carbondale.

He faces charges of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and residential bond.

Johnson is due in court on Wednesday, March 29.

This is not Johnson's first run-in with the law. Court records show he pleaded guilty to other crimes in Perry County, Ill.

In 2016 he pleaded guilty to threatening a public official and resisting arrest.

In 2014 he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct/bodily harm and resisting arrest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly