Man behind bars on $1 million bond in Du Quoin attempted murder case

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion is behind bars on $1 million bond.

According to the Du Quoin Police Chief Jamie Ellermeyer, the 70-year-old victim called 911 just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The victim told investigators that Trayvon Johnson, 31, attacked her inside her home on the north east side of town.

Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Carbondale.

He faces charges of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and residential bond.

Johnson is due in court on Wednesday, March 29.

This is not Johnson's first run-in with the law. Court records show he pleaded guilty to other crimes in Perry County, Ill.

In 2016 he pleaded guilty to threatening a public official and resisting arrest.

In 2014 he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct/bodily harm and resisting arrest.

