3/26/17 - Do Your Job

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Have you ever been really frustrated at work because the guy in the next office, or worse, your boss isn’t doing their job? Well that’s how we feel about Governor Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan. Those two guys are clearly not doing their jobs! And we are very frustrated.

Illinois is now in its twenty first month without a state budget and the unpaid bills backlog has grown to more than 12 and a half billion dollars. And to our knowledge no progress has been made on ending the budget impasse. It’s not surprising that a majority of Illinois residents feel the same way we do. A recent poll found six in ten disapprove of the job they’re doing.

So what do we and you do? We went to our local Senators and Representatives and asked them, "are they doing their jobs?"

Your two state Senators responded. Paul Schimpf says the budget impasse is what his constituents want him to work on but party leaders were already entrenched in budget negotiations when he took office in January. New Senator Dale Fowler also says his constituents tell him to pass a state budget. But, he too is on the outside looking in.

No doubt our rookie lawmakers haven’t be invited to the budget table. So the change in state government we voted for can’t happen because the “bosses” aren’t doing their jobs. Well it’s time to let our representatives have a seat at the table. Let us have a voice. Let ALL the people we sent to the state capitol have a hand in solving the biggest budget mess any state has ever seen. And for the two guys that are not doing their jobs, perhaps they should just get out of the way!

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page