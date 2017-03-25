National Technical Honor Society established at Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center

The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center inducted its first set of students in its newly established National Technical Honor Society chapter on Thursday, March 9, at the High School.

A total of 29 students, out of about 220, were honored at the banquet.

Criteria, which determined by a committee, is based on attendance, good citizenship, and GPA at the TCC and the High School for non-adult students.

“Many times students that attend tech schools are stereotyped as ‘non-academic’ or kids that excel in the classroom. This is far from the truth,” Becki Shrum, Southeast Missouri regional college and career consultant stated. “Our students work just as hard, if not harder, at achieving academic excellence as their colleagues in high school.”

TCC Director Charles Kinsey credited Shrum for bringing the NTHS idea to the TCC.

In Shrum’s role over Region VII, she works from her Poplar Bluff office with seven technical career centers and other consultants from around the state.

Many of these centers have honor society chapters, and Shrum said it was time to showcase the student achievement taking place in Popular Bluff as well.

The NTHS, which was established in 1984, awards over $250,000 in scholarships to its membership throughout the United States annually.

