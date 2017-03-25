2 arrested after drugs found in vehicle in McCracken County

2 people have been arrested in McCracken County after deputies found drugs inside a vehicle they pulled over on the morning on Saturday, March 25th for traffic violations. (Source: Raycom Media)

Deputies say 45-year-old Shawn Douthitt of Paducah was driving the vehicle, which they stopped on Baggett Lane at around 2:15 in the morning.

18-year-old Katherine Wilkins was a passenger in the vehicle.

A K9 unit from the Paducah Police was called in to search the vehicle for drugs, which were found being concealed by Watkins, including baggies of meth and meth pipes.

Douthitt and Watkins were both arrested on several charges.

