Former SEMO girl's softball coach sues university for alleged gender discrimination

A former SEMO softball coach is suing the university after saying she's dealt with gender discrimination.

In an 11-page document, Former softball coach Lana Richmond makes a laundry list of accusations against SEMO.

Richmond worked as the Girls Head softball coach at SEMO for 32 years.

In the lawsuit, Richmond alleges she was not held to the same standards as her male counterparts, which she says ultimately led to her firing.

We reached out to SEMO for a comment, but was told the university does not comment on undecided lawsuits.

However, we did speak with one of Richmond's lawyers, Thomas Newkirk.

He said his company has a history of representing female coaches across the country.

It's an issue Newkirk says happens all too often.

Currently, Richmond is working as a part-time girls head softball coach at Shawnee Community College.

We'll keep you updated in any new details in this case.

