Man seriously injured after single-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

A Farmington, Kentucky man was injured on Friday after a single car crash in Calloway County.

On March 24 at approximately 12:52 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls about an injury accident on HWY 121 North in the area of Peach Orchard Road.

Upon arrival deputies found a single vehicle upright with severe damage after striking a concrete culvert, an embankment and overturning.

The operator of the vehicle, Clarence Britt, 66, of Farmington, was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire Rescue.

Britt was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital and from there taken by Life Flight to the Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment with critical injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.