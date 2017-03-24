Sheryl Crow debuts 2nd single from upcoming album

Grammy award winning artist and Kennett, MO native Sheryl Crow unveiled a new song.

A link to the song, titled "Long Way Back," was posted on Crow's Facebook page on Friday, March 24.

"Long Way Back" is the second single from Crow's upcoming album "Be Myself."

Crow previously debuted the first single from the album, "Halfway There," in a similar fashion.

"Be Myself" is Crow's ninth studio album and will be released on Friday, April 21.

