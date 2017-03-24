Two teens survive early morning rollover crash

Two teens were hurt in a crash north of Chaffee, Missouri on Friday morning, March 24.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty on Frisco Drive just before 8 a.m. An online crash report says the vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The girl and a 15-year-old passenger went to the hospital with moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The Jeep received extensive damage.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle left the road.

