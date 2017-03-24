I-69 blocked in Hopkins Co., KY due to crash, chemical spill

Interstate 69 was blocked in both directions on Friday, March 24 in Hopkins County, Kentucky after a crash and chemical spill.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, the crash is near the 104.5 mile marker on I-69.

According to dispatch, two semi trucks collided along I-69 and there was a chemical spill believed to be Anhydrous Ammonia.

This was on I-69 to the south or west of the I-69/Pennyrile Parkway/West Kentucky Parkway Interchange, which is at the 106. The crash closer to Nortonville than Mortons Gap.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, emergency responders on site estimate they can get the northbound open and moving around 7:30 p.m. Southbound is expected to stay closed for until about 8:30 p.m. or later.

Keith Todd with KYTC reported a detour is available via U.S. 41 between the Earlington Connector and the U.S. 62 Interchange with the Pennyrile Parkway at Nortonville.

Because traffic was also backed up heading northbound on I-69 toward the Western Kentucky Parkway on eastbound, it's suggested the detour be via the Dawson Springs Exit, then U.S. 62 to reconnect with the WK at Exit 48.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.