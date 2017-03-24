IL leaders calling for action to combat recent wave of anti-Semitism, hate crimes

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Attorney General Lisa Madigan want action in response to the recent acts of anti-Semitism and hate crimes.

They are urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen laws and bring tougher penalties.

In Carbondale, Ill., Barbara Levin has experienced that hate first hand. KFVS has talked to her about vandalism at the Jewish cemetery in St. Louis where her relatives are buried.

She also says her granddaughter attends a Jewish Day Care in Chicago evacuated after a bomb threat.

"It's been happening at such a greater occurrence that I think it's time the government steps in and does everything it possibly can to help curtail these activities because we can't continue with this kind of hatred," said Levin.

Two house bills directed at protecting residents and handing down those tougher penalties are expected to be debated soon in Springfield.

