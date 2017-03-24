Michael Porter Jr. commits to play at University of Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Michael Porter Jr. commits to play at University of Missouri

Michael Porter Jr. (Source: Michael Porter Jr. Twitter) Michael Porter Jr. (Source: Michael Porter Jr. Twitter)
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year will be a Tiger next year.

Michael Porter Junior sent a tweet out today saying in part, "Mizzou Nation I'm Coming Home." He will be playing for the University of Missouri.

Porter is considered the nation's number 1 recruit in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior is a forward and guard who currently lives in Seattle, Washington.

Porter had committed to play for the Washington Huskies, but asked to be released from his scholarship after learning that Coach Lorenzo Romar had been fired.

