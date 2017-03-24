Traffic stop in Kuttawa, KY leads to arrest of NC man

A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.

According to Kentucky State Police, members of the Interdiction Team stopped Scott Williams, 63, of Mars Hill, N.C., around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Troopers found about 11 ounces of what they described as "high grade" marijuana along with marijuana edibles and paraphernalia.

Williams faces a felony charge of trafficking in marijuana and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

