Cape Girardeau firefighters move into new temporary home during improvements

Fire Station 2 in Cape Girardeau is making a temporary move into a new home.

The City recently took ownership of a 9,000 square foot Maintenance and Storage Annex Building built behind Fire Station 2 on South Mt. Auburn Road.

Station 2 crews will now spend the next week moving into the Annex, as they will use it as temporary headquarters for the next 90-120 days.

That's how long it's expected to take for Fire Station 2, built in 1992, to be remodeled.

Once that work is completed, the Annex will be put to its intended use as a maintenance and storage facility.

City leaders say they would like to thank the citizens and voters for their support by renewing the Fire Sales Tax, which made both the construction of the Annex and the remodeling of the Fire Station possible.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.