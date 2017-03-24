Leaders in Carbondale, IL attend business forum for eclipse tour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Leaders in Carbondale, IL attend business forum for eclipse tourism

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

With a major eclipse approaching, business and community leaders in Carbondale, Illinois met to talk about how to handle the tourism.

Solar Week is March 27-30 and seminars will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Topics include:

  • Helping your business prepare for the eclipse
  • Parking and transportation
  • Getting around town
  • Volunteering
  • Vendor opportunities

Carbondale is expecting roughly 50 thousand visitors during the event and city leaders talked about business preparations, parking and vendors.

One official said above all, they just want to make sure people have a good time.

Economic Development Director of Carbondale, Steven Mitchell said stocking up on supplies and staff will help businesses during the upcoming event.

"Make sure you have enough supplies on hand, that you're staffed well enough that you get your facilities in order, our biggest concern is that we have a welcoming environment for our visitors, and we really want to make the city of Carbondale the friendliest place they've been to," Mitchell said.

The solar eclipse will darken the Heartland's skies on Monday, August 21.

For more information, you can contact Carbondale Tourism at 618-529-4451 or click here to visit the website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly