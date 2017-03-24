Leaders in Carbondale, IL attend business forum for eclipse tourism

With a major eclipse approaching, business and community leaders in Carbondale, Illinois met to talk about how to handle the tourism.

Solar Week is March 27-30 and seminars will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Topics include:

Helping your business prepare for the eclipse

Parking and transportation

Getting around town

Volunteering

Vendor opportunities

Carbondale is expecting roughly 50 thousand visitors during the event and city leaders talked about business preparations, parking and vendors.

One official said above all, they just want to make sure people have a good time.

Economic Development Director of Carbondale, Steven Mitchell said stocking up on supplies and staff will help businesses during the upcoming event.

"Make sure you have enough supplies on hand, that you're staffed well enough that you get your facilities in order, our biggest concern is that we have a welcoming environment for our visitors, and we really want to make the city of Carbondale the friendliest place they've been to," Mitchell said.

The solar eclipse will darken the Heartland's skies on Monday, August 21.

For more information, you can contact Carbondale Tourism at 618-529-4451 or click here to visit the website.

