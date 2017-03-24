KSP asks for help solving Livingston County Deputy's murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP asks for help solving Livingston County Deputy's murder

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Deputy Sheriff Carnie Hopkins (Source: Kentucky State Police) Deputy Sheriff Carnie Hopkins (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a nearly 33 year old murder case to a close.

Livingston County Deputy Sheriff Carnie Hopkins stopped to check on a hitchhiker around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 9, 1984.

He was found murdered a short time later.

It happened at the intersection of US 60 and KY 137 just east of Smithland, Kentucky. The intersection is known as "The Monument."

According to police, Hopkins was in some sort of struggle with his attacker(s).

He was shot and killed.

Detective Cory Hamby with Kentucky State Police is actively investigating new leads after a tip was submitted in the last week.

If you have information about the case, even if you think it's nothing new, Detective Hamby wants to hear from you. You can call him at 270-856-3721 or email him at cory.hamby@ky.gov.

Tips can also be emailed using this Cold Case online reporting form.

    •   
