ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Poplar Bluff police search for suspect

Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for the public's help to locate a man in connection to a burglary.

According to Chief Danny Whiteley, Daniel Bright is wanted for questioning.

The burglary happened on Saturday, March 4.

Whiteley said several firearms were taken from the home.

Bright was identified as a person of interest in the case.

There is also an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and for failure to appear in court.

He is known to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Bright's whereabouts is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

