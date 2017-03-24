2 men arrested after traffic stop in West Frankfort, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 men arrested after traffic stop in West Frankfort, IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Kevin Shuman (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.) Kevin Shuman (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.)
Monte Johnson (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.) Monte Johnson (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A traffic stop in West Frankfort, Illinois lands two men behind bars.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Donald Jones, Kevin Shuman, 40, of Benton, Ill.,  faces charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a previous felony arrest connected to drug activity.

His passenger, Monte Johnson, 33, of West Frankfort, is charged with possession with intent to delivery ecstasy, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Johnson was on parole at the time of the arrest.

Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail.

