2 acre field fire put out in Cape Girardeau County

The windy conditions did not help firefighters who were working to put out a field fire in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened on Friday, March 24 in a field on County Road 324.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, but it burned about two acres.

Crews from Millersville and Gordonville responded.

