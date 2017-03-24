New phone scam targeting residents near Jefferson Co., IL

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam targeting residents in the area.

Authorities are calling it the "can you hear me" scam. The caller will reportedly call from an unknown number, and after you answer the person will ask "can you hear me?" The call is being recorded and the caller is wanting you to say "yes." They will then use that recording of you saying "yes" to possibly gain access to your credit card and bank account.

They can add charges to your TV cable/satellite bill along with other utility bills. They also use phrases like "Are you the homeowner?" or "Do you pay the household bills?"

The scam is being reported in areas just north of Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who feels they may have been a victim of this scam to contact authorities immediately. Authorities would also like to remind the public to never give personal information out to anyone over the phone.

