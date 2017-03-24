Heartland Cooks: Satish's North Indian Fish Fry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Satish's North Indian Fish Fry

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Satish's Indian Fish Fry (Source: KFVS) Satish's Indian Fish Fry (Source: KFVS)
Satish Walia of India Delight in Marion, IL. (Source: KFVS) Satish Walia of India Delight in Marion, IL. (Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

There are plenty of fish fries in the Heartland throughout spring leading up to Easter, but Satish Walia at India Delight in Marion, Illinois makes his fried fish much differently.

Satish uses his proven technique to remove any hint of fishy smell from catfish, and then batters the fish in a traditional mix of spices from his native northern India.  

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons wheat flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

---

Directions:

To remove any fishy taste or smell, batter catfish with lemon juice, salt and wheat flour for approximately 20 minutes. Rinse fish with water and set aside to drip dry in a strainer for approximately 10 minutes.  

While fish is drying, prepare batter by mixing, ginger garlic paste, Ajowan caraway, salt, chili powder, fenugreek, Garam Masala, Amchur, remaining lemon juice, plain yogurt, turmeric, and chickpea flour.

Dip fish in batter and marinate for at least 20 minutes.

Heat oil to low heat. Deep fry fish to golden brown and then remove from oil.

Increase heat and deep fry again until dark brown approximately 45 seconds more.

Squeeze fresh lemon on fish and serve with chopped onion and green chutney.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • What's Cooking NowMore>>

  • Favorite Recipe Collections

    Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

  • Savory pies

    Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

  • Graham cracker classics

    Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
    •   
Powered by Frankly