Heartland Cooks: Satish's North Indian Fish Fry

There are plenty of fish fries in the Heartland throughout spring leading up to Easter, but Satish Walia at India Delight in Marion, Illinois makes his fried fish much differently.

Satish uses his proven technique to remove any hint of fishy smell from catfish, and then batters the fish in a traditional mix of spices from his native northern India.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 Tablespoons wheat flour

¼ teaspoon salt

---

1 lb. catfish filets

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

½ teaspoon Ajowan caraway

Salt to taste

¾ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon dried fenugreek

¾ teaspoon Garam Masala

¼ teaspoon Indian Spice Mango (Amchur)

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoons plain yogurt

2 pinches of turmeric

2 Tablespoon Besan (chickpea flour)

Directions:

To remove any fishy taste or smell, batter catfish with lemon juice, salt and wheat flour for approximately 20 minutes. Rinse fish with water and set aside to drip dry in a strainer for approximately 10 minutes.

While fish is drying, prepare batter by mixing, ginger garlic paste, Ajowan caraway, salt, chili powder, fenugreek, Garam Masala, Amchur, remaining lemon juice, plain yogurt, turmeric, and chickpea flour.

Dip fish in batter and marinate for at least 20 minutes.

Heat oil to low heat. Deep fry fish to golden brown and then remove from oil.

Increase heat and deep fry again until dark brown approximately 45 seconds more.

Squeeze fresh lemon on fish and serve with chopped onion and green chutney.

