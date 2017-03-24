First Alert Action Day canceled Saturday after severe storm chances deteriorate

A First Alert Action Day issued for March 24 through March 25 has been canceled thanks to improving conditions.

It originally appeared that the Heartland would have two rounds of storms with the first entering our western counties on Friday evening.

An area of low pressure over southwest Missouri will move northeast through the state. As this occurs, scattered showers and storms will redevelop during the afternoon hours.

With the extra cloud cover Saturday, there is some question as to whether we will see enough energy for storms to become severe.

If we do see additional sunshine before storms develop, there will be the potential for hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes.

We know many of you want to watch NCAA basketball coverage, but we will interrupt programming in the event of a warning.

Make sure you download the First Alert weather app for the latest. Search "KFVS weather" in your app store.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.