FIRST ALERT: basketball may be interrupted by severe weather warnings

There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.

CBS coverage of March Madness begins at 6 p.m. when North Carolina takes on Butler.

The University of Kentucky will take on the University of California Los Angeles at the conclusion of the first game.

A First Alert Action Day has also been issued for Friday, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.

"Grant Dade and the First Alert team are the best in the Heartland when it comes to delivering life-saving weather alerts," said Scott Thomas, KFVS Vice President and General Manger. "They're acutely aware of tonight's basketball game, but their mission is to protect you and your family."

Our First Alert team will do their best to keep warnings brief, but they will cut in over programming to alert those in the path of storms.

