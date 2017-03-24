Interfaith dinner planned in Cape Girardeau

An interfaith dinner is being planned in Cape Girardeau for next month.

According to organizers, it’s the first of its kind in the city.

The idea behind the meal is to bring members of the community with different backgrounds all together to celebrate who they are as individuals, and to learn about their differences while focusing on their similarities.

Organizers say their goal would be to strengthen the bond of the community and demonstrate that they all have a stake in success.

The event will take place at the Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

It will begin with dinner, then at 7:00 p.m. a conversation hour will begin with discussion questions at each table.

Depending on the success of the event, a similar event may be planned in the fall.

Organizers hope that in the end this will open dialogue and strengthen community ties.

The number of participants will be limited to help make the event meaningful through conversation.

