Mock DUI crash used as educational tool in Scott City, MO

If you were in Scott City, Missouri on Thursday, you might have come across a disturbing scene.

It may have looked serious, but that was the point.

Some Scott City students took part in a mock DUI crash as part of an educational tool. The crash was staged for this specific purpose.

Multiple agencies and students were out filming the mock crash Thursday, March 23, just off of Main Street.

School officials say students will watch the video next month before prom night to emphasize the dangers of drinking and driving.

