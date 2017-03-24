Gov. Greitens throws support behind GOP healthcare plan

Despite its troubles and an ongoing battle between some Republicans and Democrats, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has thrown his support behind the GOP healthcare bill.

Greitens, along with seven other Republican governors, sent letters on Thursday, March 23 to Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and House Leader Paul Ryan saying they support the bill.

Last week, Greitens said he would prefer a program offering more flexibility to states for developing their own systems, an option which was among the changes revealed this week.

The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Friday, March 24, after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts.

