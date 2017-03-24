March 27 celebrity birthdays

She burst onto the music scene in 1990 and became one of the decade's top recording acts. Hits like Vision of Love, Dreamlover, Fantasy and many others.

In 1995, she teamed up with Boyz II Men for the hit One Sweet Day which set a record by spending 16 weeks at number one. And the hits continue today for this lady. We're talking about Mariah Carey who's 47 today.

She's the lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas who's hits include Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling. She's also had some major hits of her own as a solo artist like Fergalicious, Big Girls Don't Cry and London Bridge. Her real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson. But you know her as Fergie and she's 42 today.

He's a Hollywood director and screenwriter who has brought us Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill movies. Quentin Tarantino is 54 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as the spunky forensic specialist Abby on the CBS drama NCIS. Pauley Perrette is 48 today.

