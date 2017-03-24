Four things you need to know on 3/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/24

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Friday, March 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a warm one across the Heartland today. With highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, you can leave those jackets at home. It will be cloudy and windy at times, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph blowing in from the south. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see this warm trend last through the weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday.

Making headlines:

Williamson Co. house fire: A 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois died after he was found at the scene of a house fire yesterday afternoon.

HAPPENING TODAY: In a gamble with monumental political stakes, Republicans set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to pursue the rest of his agenda, win or lose.

Jackson R-II school proposition: Residents of Jackson, Missouri will be deciding on April 4 if the public schools could receive millions of dollars for improvements. If approved, it would allow Jackson R-2 school officials to borrow more than $22 million.

London attack: Khalid Masood, one of the people responsible for the attack on Britain's Parliament which killed four people and wounded more than 50 others, was born Adrian Russell Ajao, London's top counterterror officer announced today. Two other arrests have been made, as well, as officials continue to learn more about the attack.

