Jackson R-II school officials ask voters to approve $22 million proposition

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
(Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Voters who are in the Jackson R-II school district have a big decision to make on April 4.

They will vote on Proposition J.

If approved by voters, the district would be allowed to borrow more than $22 million for improvements within the district.

There are about 5,000 students in the district and school officials say it is now overcrowded.

Merideth Pobst, Director of Communications for the district, said the improvements that would come as a result of the proposition would mean safety improvements. Pobst said the money would also go toward new buildings to provide more space for the growing district.

But some voters are concerned about the proposition, fearing that it will mean that some historic buildings will be torn down.

"We also have plans to use some of the brick from the old high school to create a memorial area for that building," Pobst said. "But the main goal is to do whats best for students. So we make every decision in Jackson R-II school district as to what is best for our student population.

If approved, the proposition would not change the property tax residents currently pay.

Pobst said they've held 27 hall meeting for parents, but attendance has been low, with only two people showing up on Thursday, March 23.

School leaders encourage voters to learn more before they head to the polls on April 4.

