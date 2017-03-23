Movie being filmed in the Heartland looking for on-camera extras

The production of "Interview A Monster" is looking for extras. Filming will begin on Monday, March 27 at 1 p.m. at the Rust Flexible Theatre on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The scene revolves around a comedian, Chris Mosley, performing stand-up, so extras will need to fit the description of "Late Show"-esque audience members.

Extras need to be at least 18 years of age, and will be required to sign a release for the film.

Filming will conclude at 4 p.m.

This event is free to the public.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.