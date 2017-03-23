Coroner identifies 78-year-old man found dead at scene of house fire in Williamson Co., IL

The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, Harmon Paul Menkis, 78, was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, a fire was reported to the Williamson Co. Sheriff's Department at around 3:28 p.m. at a home on Pennsylvania Road in Marion.

When fire officials arrived, they found Menkis inside the home.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamson Co. Coroner, Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

