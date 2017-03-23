Coroner identifies 78-year-old man found dead at scene of house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Coroner identifies 78-year-old man found dead at scene of house fire in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, Harmon Paul Menkis, 78, was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, a fire was reported to the Williamson Co. Sheriff's Department at around 3:28 p.m. at a home on Pennsylvania Road in Marion.

When fire officials arrived, they found Menkis inside the home.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamson Co. Coroner, Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly