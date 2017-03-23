Veteran-owned lawn care business provides free services for disabled veterans

The beginning of spring is mowing season for Brady Glaus and his crew at The Green's Keeper.

They get most of their business in April, and because of that, they are constantly busy.

"We do a lot of picking up more clients," said Brady Glaus said as he was clearing the lawn of customer Michael Roberts. "[Michael] had a lawn care guy last season and he quit on him."

That's what got Glaus, Robert's business. But this business is free of charge for Roberts.

"Today we're out here cutting a 100% disabled veterans lawn, free. No charge," said Glaus.

"It's a world of difference," said Roberts a disabled veteran. "I appreciate having someone who is willing to put in the time and do the work."

But Glaus and his crew aren't just doing this because of the kindness of their hearts. They too understand the sacrifice made by veterans.

"He's a guardsman so he's a veteran too," said Roberts. "So I thought he would relate to the fact I can't do this for myself anymore so I need someone who's dependable."

"Here we're just members of the Show Me Gold program," said Harrison Hicks, part of Glaus' clearing crew. "It's just an easy way to give back to disabled veterans and do something [in the] community."

Glaus is bringing in more and more volunteers, all National Guard members like Hicks, to help keep these veterans lawns clean.

If you are a disabled veteran and need help from Glaus and The Greens Keepers, you can call him at 573-380-8310.

