Eclipse-themed countdown events scheduled at Southeast MO State University

While the eclipse may be months away, for the next few days, professor's at Southeast Missouri State University are offering courses on how to enjoy the cosmos in the comfort of your own neighborhood.

The total solar eclipse will be August 21.

Margaret Hill, Professor of physics at SEMO University said "What we are hoping to do here is to use that event to refocus peoples eyes on the sky and to maybe grow a little interest in science and to help people understand where they are in the universe."

Those wanting to get a head start on what to look for in the sky are invited to attend "Astronomy in the Suburbs: An Introduction to Star Gazing" being offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 and again from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

There is a price for entry.

Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics at Southeast, will teach the sessions in Magill Hall Room 228.

Secondly, a free presentation called "Citizen CATE: Solar Eclipse Science for Everyone" is planned in Sadie's Place in Kent Library. It will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

A third event on April 10 will prepare for the total solar eclipse. It's called "Eclipse 101: Preparing for Darkness at Noon." It will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Rhodes Hall Room 121.

To register for "Astronomy in the Suburbs: An Introduction to Star Gazing" and "Eclipse 101: Preparing for Darkness at Noon," you can click here. For more information, you can contact Dr. Peggy Hill at 573-651-2394.

You can click here for more information on all three events.

According to the university, plans for events on August 21 at Southeast are still being finalized. You can click here for regular updates.

