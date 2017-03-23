M2.5 earthquake recorded near Marston, MO

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded near Marston, Missouri on Thursday, March 23.

According to the preliminary report from the USGS, it happened around 3:15 p.m. about 3 miles northwest of Marston and 3 miles west-southwest of Howardville, Mo.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

