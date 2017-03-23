Asian Microgreens recalled due to possible Salmonella contaminat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Asian Microgreens recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
A company in Kansas is recalling 20 cases of its Asian Microgreens over concerns that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, ChloroFields is recalling its Asian Mix Microgreens with a sell by date of March 26, 2017. It's sold in a 1.5 ounce package.

The mix was distributed in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. Retail grocery stores sold them.

There have been no reports of illness connected to the recall.

If you have the greens, you should return it for a full refund. You can call the company at 785-304-3226 if you have questions.

