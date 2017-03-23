Morley man arrested on drug charges

A large quantity of prescription pills and methamphetamine are off the streets after a drug bust in Scott County.

According to Sheriff Wes Drury, deputies, members of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched a home in Morley.

Officers found a plastic bottle with over 150 prescription pills including hydrocodone and oxycodone. Both drugs are considered controlled substances.

Investigators also found 24 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin.

Michael Rysdam, 49, of Morley, faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.