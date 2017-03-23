3 charged for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Graves Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 charged for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Graves Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
Jamel Alubahi (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Jamel Alubahi (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
Cedrich Jackson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Cedrich Jackson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
Catherine Weatherbee (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Catherine Weatherbee (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An eight-month investigation in Mayfield, Kentucky leads to the arrest of three people on drug trafficking charges.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, several covert buys were conducted during the investigation which gave investigators a reason to search the home.

Officers went to the home in the 800 block of South 10th Street in Mayfield on Wednesday, March 22.

During the search, investigators found about 151 grams of cocaine in the house. The street value of the cocaine is around $15,130, according to Redmon.

Officers also found prescription medication that was not in proper containers. Redmon said there was some cash inside the bottles with the pills.

Investigators also reported they found $11,000 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Cedrich Jackson, 45, Catherine Weatherbee, 46, and Jamel Alubahi were all arrested.

Jackson and Weatherbee both face charges of trafficking a controlled substance, prescription not in a proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alubahi faces a charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

All three suspects are being held in the Graves County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly