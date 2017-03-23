3 charged for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Graves Co., KY

An eight-month investigation in Mayfield, Kentucky leads to the arrest of three people on drug trafficking charges.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, several covert buys were conducted during the investigation which gave investigators a reason to search the home.

Officers went to the home in the 800 block of South 10th Street in Mayfield on Wednesday, March 22.

During the search, investigators found about 151 grams of cocaine in the house. The street value of the cocaine is around $15,130, according to Redmon.

Officers also found prescription medication that was not in proper containers. Redmon said there was some cash inside the bottles with the pills.

Investigators also reported they found $11,000 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Cedrich Jackson, 45, Catherine Weatherbee, 46, and Jamel Alubahi were all arrested.

Jackson and Weatherbee both face charges of trafficking a controlled substance, prescription not in a proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alubahi faces a charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

All three suspects are being held in the Graves County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.